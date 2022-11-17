India Remains Concerned About Ukraine Situation, Calls for Return to Dialogue: Envoy to UN

India remains concerned about the situation in Ukraine, the targeting of civilians and call for return to dialogue, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations told the international organisation.

Ruchira Kamboj said New Delhi has consistently called for the cessation of hostilities and return to dialogue.

“India remains concerned about the situation in Ukraine and targeting of civilian infrastructure. India has consistently called for the cessation of hostilities and return to dialogue. We stand ready to support all efforts in de-escalation,” Ruchira Kamboj said.

Impact of Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, but Global South is especially facing serious economic consequences. We're seeing growing concern on energy & food security from the conflict after severe stress due to pandemic: Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Rep to UN pic.twitter.com/sXKvNadzOb— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

“Impact of Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, but Global South is especially facing serious economic consequences. We’re seeing growing concern on energy and food security from the conflict after severe stress due to pandemic,” she added.

In her address at the session on ‘Ukraine reparations resolution in UNGA’, Kamboj said that India has “consistently advocated” that no solution can be reached at the cost of human lives.

Kamboj stated that escalation of violence and hostilities is not in the interest of anyone. She stressed that millions of people have become homeless and are forced to take shelter in neighbouring nations.

She further said India’s approach to the conflict will continue to remain “people-centric.” She added that India will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours in the Global South who face economic distress.

Read all the Latest News here