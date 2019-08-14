'India Shouldn't Mistake Restraint for Weakness': Pakistan Writes to UNSC for Emergency Meet Over J&K

United Nations: Pakistan has asked the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting over India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state, with foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying his country would not provoke a conflict but “India should not mistake our restraint for weakness”.

In a letter to the UNSC, Qureshi said: "If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defence, with all its capabilities." He added that "in view of the dangerous implications" Pakistan requested the meeting.

Pakistan had on Saturday said Beijing fully supported it in approaching the UN body over the repeal of Article 370 after Qureshi visited China on Friday and met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other top officials. On Friday, China told Qureshi that it regarded both India and Pakistan as "friendly neighbours" and wants them to resolve the issue through UN resolutions and the Shimla Agreement.

It was not immediately clear how the 15-member council would respond to the request and whether a member of the body would also need to make a formal request.

Poland is president of the Security Council for August. Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday that the council had received a letter from Pakistan and "will discuss that issue and take a proper decision."

Poland has expressed hope "that both countries can work out a mutually beneficial solution bilaterally." However, speaking to News 18, Polish Ambassador to India Adam Borakowski also said: "As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council Poland stands ready, if needed, to engage in preventing actions impacting security situation."

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose further last week after revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In reaction to India's move, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan later announced that it will suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express. The government has also banned the screening of Indian films in the country's cinemas.

Pakistan then said it would approach the Security Council, though Qureshi admitted to the media of his country that “UN was not waiting for them with garlands”.

Qureshi asked his countrymen not to live in a "fool's paradise" as he highlighted that it will not be easy for Islamabad to get the support of the UN Security Council as well as from the Muslim world against India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

