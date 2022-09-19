India Slams Communal Violence in UK's Leicester, Demands Action, Protection for the Affected

India on Monday condemned violence perpetrated against the Indian community in United Kingdom’s Leicester. The Indian High Commission in London also denounced that vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion in Leicester.

The High Commission has also strongly taken up the matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.

“We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

Fifteen people were arrested in East Leicester on Sunday as a clash erupted when a group of young men began unplanned protests, according to the Leicestershire Police.

A Twitter update by the Leicestershire Police said: “A policing operation to deter further disorder continued in the East Leicester on Sunday, September 18. It was supported from resources from a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit…”

This comes after various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about Pakistani organized gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK’s Leicester City, the ANI reported.

According to sources, the clashes began on August 28 when a Muslim restaurant in Leicester disrespected the Indian flag before the final result of the first Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. This created tension between groups from India and Pakistan.

After the reports of the clash on Saturday night, the Leicestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon, in a video message shared on the Twitter handle, said, “We have had numerous reports of disorder on the streets of Leicester tonight, Saturday, September 17. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm.”

