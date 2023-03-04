India exercised its ‘Right of Reply’ at the High-Level Segment of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council to respond to Pakistan’s “malicious propaganda" against India.

Seema Pujani, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, highlighted the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan, including the Ahmadiya community, Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs. She criticised Pakistan for its “cruel policy" of enforced disappearances, which has affected the people residing in Balochistan province and other places.

Pujani emphasised the plight of the Ahmadiya community and stated, “the Ahmadiya community continues to be persecuted by the state for simply practising their faith. To even obtain a Pakistani passport, the community has to denounce its founder."

She also noted that the treatment meted out to the Christian community in Pakistan is equally deplorable. “It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians. Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary," the Indian statement read.

The sharp criticism from the Indian diplomat reflects New Delhi’s strong position against Pakistan’s continued attempts to malign India on international platforms.

India also slammed the neighbouring county for supporting terrorism. It mentioned Pakistan’s “security agencies have nurtured and sheltered Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar for decades" and “Osama bin Laden lived next to Pakistan’s premier military academy." The Indian diplomat accused Pakistan of aiding and abetting international terrorists, pointing out that it hosts the most UNSC-designated terrorists and terror organisations.

Pujani highlighted that Pakistan’s policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of civilians worldwide.

India advised Pakistan to focus on working for the benefit of its population instead of engaging in baseless propaganda against India.

Pujani also lashed out at Turkiye and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for raking up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and called on it to refrain from making unsolicited comments on India’s internal affairs.

She reiterated that the territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have always been and will continue to be part of India, while Pakistan is in illegal occupation of the Indian territory. India called upon the OIC to urge its member Pakistan to give up state-sponsored terrorism and to lift its occupation of Indian territory instead of engaging in malicious propaganda against India.

Read all the Latest News here