India to Invite UN Chief Antonio Guterres to Brief Security Council on Afghanistan

India, which is the president of UNSC for the month of August, will on Monday invite UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief the UNSC council diplomats on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul. After the briefing, the floor will allow members to make their statements and the countries will voice individually their concern about the barbaric acts emerging in the war-torn country.

A resolution or a Presidential statement is unlikely at the UNSC meet.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in New York during India’s Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He will be presiding over two high-level signature events on August 18 and 19. The first event on August 18 will be an open debate on ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’ while the second event on August 19 will be a high-level briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’.

His visit to New York is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban’s rapid onslaught in Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in his talks with UN officials. India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1 and it is holding the presidency of the powerful body for the month of August.

The United Nations chief had on Friday urged the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith" to avert a prolonged civil war.

Guterres also had said that he is “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here