India Urges Canada to Put Adequate Security Measures in Place ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

The Indian High Commission requested the Canadian government to ensure that adequate security arrangements are in place during Independence Day celebrations in the missions in the country, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Indian High Commission also urged the Canadian government to take steps to prevent the disruption of events organised by the Indian diaspora.

The request comes after several incidents were reported during last year’s Independence Day celebrations in the country. This is also the first time the Indian community will celebrate the events in-person after Covid-19 pandemic disrupted celebrations.

It also requested the Canadian government to safeguard ‘Indian interests’ which are related to the community events being held across Canada. India said the request was made since a large number of Indian students and citizens also reside in Canada.

The people mentioned above told HT they received information that pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan Kashmiri outfits would create disruptions amid the Independence Day celebrations.

Panorama India, a non-profit organisation, organised an event for August 15 in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga but there were disturbances reported.

So-called protesters also heckled organisers of a Tiranga Rally in Vancouver on January 26, 2021 by reaching their workplaces after the event.

India’s consulate in Vancouver was also blockaded by protesters on January 26, 2021 and pro-Khalistan speeches and slogans were raised.

However, the Panorama India group will host the India Day parade in Toronto this year where tableaus representing the different cultures of the states and communities of India will be showcased.

A similar event was held in 2019 which attracted more than 50,000 visitors of Indian origin. A large car rally will also be held in British Columbia, from the town of Surrey in the Metro Vancouver area.

An official familiar with the developments told HT that this is the first time India made a request of this nature. It asked for enhanced security measures at its Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver missions.

Pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan Kashmir groups in Canada as well as in the UK and the US try to influence the Indian diaspora to join their forces but have been met with resistance from the community as well as the law enforcement agencies.

