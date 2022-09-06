India, US 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, Maritime Security Dialogue to be Held This Week

The US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner will visit India to attend the sixth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue as well as the Maritime Security Dialogue.

The India-US 2+2 meeting is scheduled for September 7 and the Maritime Security Dialogue is scheduled for September 8 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Assistant secretary Ratner will meet his Indian counterparts and co-chair the sixth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue and hold the Maritime Security Dialogue.

The assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs Donald Lu will also join the meeting. They will be joined by Terry Emmert, Principal Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Mission Capabilities, Michael Vaccaro, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Base Policy, Rear Admiral Tom Moninger of the Office of Naval Operations and other representatives from the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

The US department of defence website said that these dialogues will ‘advance an ambitious set of initiatives across’ the India-US defence partnership ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial Summit in 2023.

It said that the meeting will also boost information-sharing, logistics, technology and high-end cooperation between the navies.

“Assistant Secretary Ratner’s trip reaffirms the Department’s deep commitment to working in lockstep with like-minded partners to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the release by the US department of defence said.

Ratner will then travel to Vietnam. “Assistant Secretary Ratner will travel to Hanoi to lead the US-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue as the United States takes important steps toward expanding the breadth and depth of our comprehensive partnership with Vietnam,” the release further added.

