India-US Trade Policy Forum Has Key Role in Deepening Understanding of Each Other's Positions: Former Obama Admin Official

The India-US Trade Policy Forum has a key role to play in deepening the understanding of each other's positions in a non-negotiating, non-transaction-oriented setting, according to a former top commerce official in the Obama administration, who welcomed the revival of the key platform to further enhance bilateral trade ties. During her maiden visit to India last month, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai had her first Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The meeting was held after a gap of four years.

I see the engagement as positive. It was important that face-to-face ministerial level conversations were held between the two governments, said Arun Kumar, who is at the end of his five-year term as Chairman and CEO of KPMG India, an assignment he took on after completing his tenure as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service in the Obama administration. The Trade Policy Forum met after four years. I had the privilege of participating in the Forum when I served in the Obama administration. I believe it is a valuable platform for constructive discussion. It has a key role to play in deepening understanding of each other's positions in a non-negotiating, non-transaction oriented setting, Kumar told .

