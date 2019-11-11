Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

India Welcomes Agreement Between Yemeni Govt and Southern Separatists

Yemen's internationally recognised government signed a power-sharing deal with Southern Transitional Council on November 5 in a Saudi-brokered initiative to end a conflict simmering within the country's civil war.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Pic: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: India on Monday welcomed the signing of an agreement between the Yemeni government and southern separatists, and hoped it will lead to an early settlement of conflict, resulting in peace, progress and prosperity for the people of that country.

In response to a media query on India's position on the Riyadh Agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India welcomes the signing of Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni Government and the South Transitional Council on November 5 in Riyadh."

"India hopes that it will lead to an early settlement of conflict resulting in peace, progress and prosperity of people of Yemen. India continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemen," he said.

