English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Accountant Hangs Himself From Ceiling Fan in UAE House
Rinoj Raveendran, a Keralite who was working as an accountant in the Al Ghail industrial area, was found dead by his roommate on Saturday evening.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Dubai: A 35-year-old Indian man in the UAE has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the northern Ras Al Khaimah city, a media report said on Monday.
Rinoj Raveendran, a Keralite who was working as an accountant in the Al Ghail industrial area, was found dead by his roommate on Saturday evening.
Prasad Sreedharan, a social worker affiliated with a medical committee recently constituted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, told the Khaleej Times that the suicide note found on Raveendran's phone states that he committed suicide due to "health issues".
An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the victim's apparent suicide, police said. "A report on the same shall be issued later on," they said.
He apparently removed the fan from the ceiling of his room, which he was sharing with another fellow worker. His roommate found him hanging when he returned on Saturday evening, Sreedharan said.
"The deceased, who has a son studying in Kerala, left a note on his mobile phone saying no one (should) be held responsible for his death and that he was taking the extreme step due to health issues," he said.
"I don't understand why people fail to seek help instead of ending their lives and leaving their beloved family devastated. This is probably the 10th suicide case of Indian nationals in RAK in three months," he added.
His wife Bini Banarjee, who is working with a jewellery firm in Sharjah, is in a state of shock, social workers said. Nisham Noorudheen, president of the Ras Al Khaimah Indian Relief Committee (IRC), told the Dubai-based daily that the body has been kept in the morgue of a hospital.
"The repatriation process will be initiated shortly by the Ras Al Khaimah IRC," Noorudheen said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Rinoj Raveendran, a Keralite who was working as an accountant in the Al Ghail industrial area, was found dead by his roommate on Saturday evening.
Prasad Sreedharan, a social worker affiliated with a medical committee recently constituted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, told the Khaleej Times that the suicide note found on Raveendran's phone states that he committed suicide due to "health issues".
An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the victim's apparent suicide, police said. "A report on the same shall be issued later on," they said.
He apparently removed the fan from the ceiling of his room, which he was sharing with another fellow worker. His roommate found him hanging when he returned on Saturday evening, Sreedharan said.
"The deceased, who has a son studying in Kerala, left a note on his mobile phone saying no one (should) be held responsible for his death and that he was taking the extreme step due to health issues," he said.
"I don't understand why people fail to seek help instead of ending their lives and leaving their beloved family devastated. This is probably the 10th suicide case of Indian nationals in RAK in three months," he added.
His wife Bini Banarjee, who is working with a jewellery firm in Sharjah, is in a state of shock, social workers said. Nisham Noorudheen, president of the Ras Al Khaimah Indian Relief Committee (IRC), told the Dubai-based daily that the body has been kept in the morgue of a hospital.
"The repatriation process will be initiated shortly by the Ras Al Khaimah IRC," Noorudheen said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results