Indian Air Force Carrying Relief Materials to Turkey, Syria Not Flying over Pakistan. Here's Why

The Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, which are carrying relief materials to Turkey and Syria, are not flying over Pakistani air space as military aircraft don’t fly over the neighbouring country as per standard operating procedure.

IAF officials clarified that its aircraft have avoided flying over Pakistan in line with the standard operating procedure, a report in India Today said.

“Our aircraft don’t fly over Pakistan as this is our standard operating procedure. Our planes take a longer route by flying from the Gujarat side to avoid Pakistani air space while going towards Europe or West Asia,” an IAF official reportedly said.

India on Tuesday sent relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in two C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to Turkey to help it in the wake of the devastating earthquake that killed around 8,000 people.

The clarification from the IAF amid speculations that Pakistan denied air space to the Indian Air Force for sending relief materials to the earthquake-hit countries.

Two more flights are expected to carry more relief items, including medical supplies, soon to Turkey while another one is set to be sent to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.

“India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted earlier.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said he contacted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad to express solidarity and convey India’s support.

The first C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying a group of search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines landed in Adana in the quake-hit country on Tuesday morning. A second IAF plane with similar consignments was sent to Turkey around noon the same day.

India on Monday decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to Turkiye following Prime Minister Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

