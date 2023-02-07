India dispatched its first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft earlier on Monday. Turkey and Syria are reeling from a devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake which has led to the deaths of over 4,000 people in both countries and has injured tens of thousands.

Thousands remain trapped beneath the debris in Turkey’s Diyarbakir, Gaziantep and Adana and in Syria’s Aleppo, Hama and Tartus, awaiting help from international aid agencies.

India has sent an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, news agency PTI reported.

The team is carrying advanced drilling equipment and other crucial tools which Turkey needs to rescue people from the rubble. Array of medical supplies and essential items along with dog squads are also being sent to Turkey to help with relief efforts.

“Last night, an IAF C-17 got airborne for Türkiye. Bearing Search & Rescue teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), this aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations,” Union ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The decision to send rescue teams to Turkey was taken on Monday afternoon after a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General office in Istanbul,” the PMO said in a statement.

The Cabinet Secretary, representatives of the Ministries of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF, Defence forces, the external affairs ministry (MEA) and well as the ministries of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) participated in the meeting held in the PMO.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the death toll from the earthquake could rise to 20,000 as rescue efforts are far from over. The rescue efforts are expected to continue throughout this week. The situation in rebel-held northwestern Syria is also dire as the infrastructure is weak following a decade of war and it also remains unclear how much help the Syrian government will provide to those who have been impacted by the earthquake.

