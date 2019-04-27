English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-American Engineer Hirsh Singh Announces 2020 Congressional Bid from New Jersey
Singh, known as a supporter of President Donald Trump, will seek the Republican nomination for the US Senate in 2020 against Cory Booker.
A file photo of Hirsh Singh. (Facebook photo)
Loading...
New York: A 33-year-old Indian-American engineer has announced to challenge the Democratic senator from New Jersey in 2020.
Hirsh Singh, known as a supporter of President Donald Trump, will seek the Republican nomination for the US Senate in 2020 against Cory Booker, according to the New Jersey Globe news website.
Booker has not yet announced if he will run for re-election, although a new law allows him to simultaneously run for president and re-election to the Senate.
Singh, an engineer from Atlantic County who works in the aerospace and defence industries, filed his campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.
This will be his third bid for public office. He lost the Republican Party primaries for governor in 2017 and Congress in 2018.
"Booker has brought nothing to New Jersey. Having a US Senator who's not just resisting the president is critical," Singh said.
Singh is the first Republican to announce his intention to challenge Booker, who was re-elected by a 56 per cent to 42 per cent margin in 2014.
He was endorsed by Bill Palatucci, the Republican National Committeeman from New Jersey. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Hirsh is bright, ambitious and extremely focused, Shore News Network reported.
"For as long as I have known him, he has been very interested in serving the community and being involved. He's capable of meeting the uphill challenge that lies ahead of him. Cory Booker is a national name with a lot of money, but Hirsh has a good understanding of what he has to do to win," Levinson said.
Somerset Chairman Al Gaburo said: "Hirsh is a good man who will bring real energy and passion to a United States Senate run. I'm glad he's putting himself forward at this critical time".
Hirsh Singh, known as a supporter of President Donald Trump, will seek the Republican nomination for the US Senate in 2020 against Cory Booker, according to the New Jersey Globe news website.
Booker has not yet announced if he will run for re-election, although a new law allows him to simultaneously run for president and re-election to the Senate.
Singh, an engineer from Atlantic County who works in the aerospace and defence industries, filed his campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.
This will be his third bid for public office. He lost the Republican Party primaries for governor in 2017 and Congress in 2018.
"Booker has brought nothing to New Jersey. Having a US Senator who's not just resisting the president is critical," Singh said.
Singh is the first Republican to announce his intention to challenge Booker, who was re-elected by a 56 per cent to 42 per cent margin in 2014.
He was endorsed by Bill Palatucci, the Republican National Committeeman from New Jersey. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Hirsh is bright, ambitious and extremely focused, Shore News Network reported.
"For as long as I have known him, he has been very interested in serving the community and being involved. He's capable of meeting the uphill challenge that lies ahead of him. Cory Booker is a national name with a lot of money, but Hirsh has a good understanding of what he has to do to win," Levinson said.
Somerset Chairman Al Gaburo said: "Hirsh is a good man who will bring real energy and passion to a United States Senate run. I'm glad he's putting himself forward at this critical time".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Talent' Judges
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
- Mystery Over Kim Jong Un’s Mercedes Armored Limousines, Daimler Says No Deal with North Korea
- Hrithik Roshan: My Biggest Challenge Has Been to Ensure That I Never Give Up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results