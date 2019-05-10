English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-American Judge Fast-tracks Case of Donald Trump's Challenge to Subpoena For Financial Records
US District Judge Amit P. Mehta made his announcement on Thursday in a brief notice to both sides after receiving a first round of written arguments in the case.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: An Indian-American judge has fast-tracked the case of US President Donald Trump's challenge of a subpoena by Congress over financial records of his accounting firm, saying he will decide the full case after a hearing next week, according to a media report.
