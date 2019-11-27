Indian-American Killed in Terrorist Attack on UN Vehicle in Kabul, Confirms Mike Pompeo
Attacks targeting UN personnel working to help the Afghan people are unconscionable, and we condemn this act in the strongest possible terms, Pompeo said.
Washington: Indian-American Anil Raj was killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
I want to confirm with a heavy heart that a United States citizen, Anil Raj of California, was killed in a terrorist attack on a UN vehicle in Kabul on November 24. There were five other civilians who were injured, including staff, Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here.
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim following this tragic incident and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery for those who were injured, he said.
The State Department did not provide any other details about Raj.
