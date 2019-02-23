English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-Americans Protest Against Pulwama Terror Attack Outside Pakistani, Chinese Consulates in Chicago
Indian-Americans urged the Chinese Consulate in Chicago that Beijing should 'stop sheltering and supporting hard line extremist terrorists' at the United Nations.
Indians in New York protest outside the Pakistan Consulate against Pulwama terrorist attack on Friday.
Washington: Braving sub-zero temperature, Indian-Americans from in and around Chicago on Friday held peaceful protests outside the Pakistani and Chinese diplomatic missions in this windy city.
Indian-Americans urged the Chinese Consulate in Chicago that Beijing should "stop sheltering and supporting hard line extremist terrorists" at the United Nations.
They were referring to China, a veto-wielding permanent UNSC member, blocking India's repeated bids in the Security Council Sanctions committee to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
JeM has claimed the responsibility of the Pulwama attack in Jammu & Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
"China should urge Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism worldwide," Bharat Barai, chairman of Indian American Cultural Centre, said in a memorandum to the Consul General of China in Chicago.
This was the first ever protest by the Indian-American community in front of the Chinese Consulate in Chicago. Several Indian-Americans also protested before the Pakistani consulate in Chicago.
With placards displaying "stop supporting terrorism", the protestors chanted "Bharat Matha Ki Jai" and demanded that Pakistan be declared a state sponsoring terrorism.
In a memorandum submitted to the Pakistani Consulate in Chicago, the the Indian-American community urged Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists.
The community leaders said Pakistan is a hub of terrorism and is constantly manufacturing company of terrorists, while harbouring and nurturing them to be "dark men of death".
Indian-Americans in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thursday also held a candle light vigil at the Royal Alberts Palace. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Association.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
