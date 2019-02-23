Indian-Americans Protest Against Pulwama Terror Attack Outside Pakistani, Chinese Consulates in Chicago

Braving sub-zero temperature, Indian-Americans from in and around Chicago on Friday held peaceful protests outside the Pakistani and Chinese diplomatic missions in this windy city.Indian-Americans urged the Chinese Consulate in Chicago that Beijing should "stop sheltering and supporting hard line extremist terrorists" at the United Nations.They were referring to China, a veto-wielding permanent UNSC member, blocking India's repeated bids in the Security Council Sanctions committee to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.JeM has claimed the responsibility of the Pulwama attack in Jammu & Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel."China should urge Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism worldwide," Bharat Barai, chairman of Indian American Cultural Centre, said in a memorandum to the Consul General of China in Chicago.This was the first ever protest by the Indian-American community in front of the Chinese Consulate in Chicago. Several Indian-Americans also protested before the Pakistani consulate in Chicago.With placards displaying "stop supporting terrorism", the protestors chanted "Bharat Matha Ki Jai" and demanded that Pakistan be declared a state sponsoring terrorism.In a memorandum submitted to the Pakistani Consulate in Chicago, the the Indian-American community urged Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists.The community leaders said Pakistan is a hub of terrorism and is constantly manufacturing company of terrorists, while harbouring and nurturing them to be "dark men of death".Indian-Americans in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thursday also held a candle light vigil at the Royal Alberts Palace. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Association.