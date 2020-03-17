Indian Among 5 Arrested for Stockpiling Face Masks in Nepal to Sell in Black Market

An Indian national was among five persons arrested here on Tuesday for stockpiling over one million masks to sell them in black market, police said.







The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a frenzied buying of masks and hand sanitizers. The shortage due to the increased demand has prompted a growing black market in their sale.







According to police, they raided a godown of RDG International Suppliers at Milanchowk area in Kathmandu and recovered 10,00,800 masks to be sold in black market.







Five persons, including a 37-year-old resident of India's Rajasthan state, were arrested for stockpiling the masks.







The Indian national, identified as Subash Maheshwori, is one of the directors of the company.







The four other arrested are all Nepalese nationals. They are also the directors of the company, police said, adding that they have been identified as 30-year-old Tekram Shrestha, 34-year-old Sanjaya Regmi, 24-year-old Suraj Goyal and 26-year-old Ajim Baks Miya.