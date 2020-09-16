WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian and Chinese NSAs to Attend BRICS Virtual Meeting Tomorrow Chaired by Russia

The 54-member ECOSOC, holding the first plenary meeting of its 2021 session in the General Assembly Hall on Monday, held elections for two seats in the Asia-Pacific States category with Afghanistan, India and China in the fray.

The 54-member ECOSOC, holding the first plenary meeting of its 2021 session in the General Assembly Hall on Monday, held elections for two seats in the Asia-Pacific States category with Afghanistan, India and China in the fray.

The agenda of the meeting comprises challenges and threats to global, regional and national security in today’s world.

The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the BRICS nations will attend a virtual meeting on Thursday. The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The agenda of the meeting comprises challenges and threats to global, regional and national security in today’s world.

Indian and Chinese NSAs will be in attendance at the meeting which comes in the backdrop of mounting tensions between both countries on back of clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Next Story
Loading