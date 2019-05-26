Indian Charged With Transporting Illegal Immigrants From Canada to US

An Indian has been charged with allegedly transporting illegal immigrants who crossed from Canada to the US, according to officials.Jawant Singh, 30, who was caught by a Border Patrol agent with the help of a Customs and Border Protection Agency helicopter, was accused in a federal court in Syracuse, New York, of transporting two illegal immigrants for $2,200, federal prosecutor Grant Jaquith announced on Thursday.The helicopter spotted several people crossing the St Lawrence River into the US and entering a vehicle, according to court documents.The border agent then stopped the vehicle and Singh was arrested.People illegally immigrating from Canada to the US is a twist to the perceptions that President Donald Trump's America is hostile to immigrants and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Canada welcomes them.Singh, who is from Philadelphia, was produced before Federal Magistrate Judge David Peebles, who ordered him detained.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)