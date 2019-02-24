LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Community in Singapore Pays Homage to CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack

Representatives from Singapore's ministry of foreign affairs were present at the vigil, which was held at the Indian High Commission's Grange Road Complex near the business district here.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
40 CRPF Jawans were killed in Pulwama on February 14. (Image: AP)
Singapore: More than 200 members of the Indian community here have paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

The Indian diaspora held a candle light vigil on Friday in memory of the killed soldiers. Representatives from Singapore's ministry of foreign affairs were present at the vigil, which was held at the Indian High Commission's Grange Road Complex near the business district here.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf, said this spontaneous outpouring of grief and support for the killed paramilitary personnel reflected a deep sense of anguish in the Indian diaspora globally.

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which left 40 securitymen dead and many injured. The foreign minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan has sent a letter to External Affairs Minister of India expressing condolences for the victims and condemning "this senseless act of terror".

Singapore maintains a strict stand against terrorist activities being a hub for global businesses, officials said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
