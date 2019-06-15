Take the pledge to vote

Indian Embassy in UAE to Extend Visa, Passport Services to Blue Collar Families in Mussafah

The services, which will begin by the month-end, will be a boon not only for families in Mussafah, but also for population spread-out in Shabia, Shahama, Al Mafraq, Bani Yas, and Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
Image for Representation.
Dubai: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi would soon start its consular services in the industrial area of Mussafah, benefitting thousands of blue-collar workers and families residing in the district, according to a media report.

Embassy counsellor M. Rajamurugan said the initiative has been approved, in principle, by Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

The services, which would start from this month-end, would be offered from Abu Dhabi Malayalee Samajam, the only registered Indian association functioning in Mussafah, the Khaleej Times reported.

This will help thousands of blue-collar workers and families residing in the district, southwest of Abu Dhabi, who travel to the city for passport renewal, attestation of certificates and visa-related paper works.

"Officials from the embassy will visit Abu Dhabi Malayalee Samajam this Sunday to see the existing infrastructure. The services will start on a monthly basis and depending on the demand, we can increase the frequency after further review," he said.

Rajamurugan said the services will be a boon not only for families in Mussafah but also for the big population spread-out in Shabia, Shahama, Al Mafraq, Bani Yas, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and surrounding areas.

"There are lots of workers in the labour accommodations and many families are also residing there. The services will be offered on Friday. The idea is to facilitate as many workers at the labour accommodations," he said.

