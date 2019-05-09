English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Embassy in UAE Urges Expats to Report Salary Delay
Amid growing cases of duping and visa frauds, the Embassy also cautioned Indian jobseekers in the UAE not to come on visitor visas.
Image for Representation.
Dubai: The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged Indian expats to report any delay in payment of salary by their employers, according to media report on Thursday.
In a public notice on Wednesday which was shared on Twitter, it urged Indians to report to any such instance to the Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General in Dubai, the Khaleej Times reported.
Amid growing cases of duping and visa frauds, the Embassy also cautioned Indian jobseekers in the UAE not to come on visitor visas.
The jobseekers must authenticate their employment offers and permits before arriving in the country, it added.
The Embassy also shared videos of Indians who fell victim to fraudulent recruitment agents.
According to information from the Embassy's Twitter handle, Vikram Kumar from Pali, Rajasthan, was duped by an illegal agent from Mumbai. He said that he had paid Rs 55,000 (Dh 2,800 approx) to the agent and travelled to the UAE from Mumbai on a visit visa.
He was repatriated to India, the report added.
In another incident, Anjali Caru from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, was trapped by an illegal agent and came to UAE on a visit visa. She holds an Emigration Check Required (ECR) passport and said the illegal agent instructed her to mislead the immigration officer.
