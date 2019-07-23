Take the pledge to vote

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory for Expats in UAE, Asks to Renew Passports at Earliest: Report

The Indian Embassy issued an advisory for renewal of passports as residents take advantage of the summer holidays to go on vacation, according to a report.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Dubai: Indian Embassy in the UAE has advised its nationals in the Gulf kingdom to renew their passports at least six months before travelling to ensure a smooth transit, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Embassy issued an advisory for renewal of passports as residents take advantage of the summer holidays to go on vacation, the Gulf News reported.

M Rajamurugan, Counsellor at Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said, "Check the validity of your passport, the number of blank leaves left in your travel document and last, don't forget to check the expiry on your UAE residence visa."

According to the officials, instances have occurred where Indian expats have come to the Embassy, requesting for renewal after their passport expires or the travel document falls short of blank pages.

He said, "We directed them to BLS International Passport Services UAE for the passport issuance. This situation can be avoided and a lot of time and money can be saved by just making due checks of your travel documents every now and then."

Rajamurugan advised people to start the process at least six months before wanting to travel, the report said.

"Again if you are travelling to India and returning to UAE, then even four months validity is fine. But if you are applying for an international visa they generally ask for the passport to have a six months validity," said Rajamurugan.

Rajamurugan added that the Embassy helps expats to get passports early, in emergency cases only, on humanitarian grounds, even on public holidays and weekends.

For expired passport and visa, the counsellor suggested, the non native residents,"to first renew passport and then visa so that it shows on the new passport."

Neeraj Agarwal, acting consul-general and consul for the press, information, culture said, "I have been living in the Gulf for ten years and it is quite a norm for people to forget to renew their passports.

"Of course the frequency rises during this time when it is the summer vacation and more people travel."

