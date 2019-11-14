Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

Indian Man Arrested in Sharjah for Domestic Abuse After Video of Wife With Bleeding Eye Goes Viral

Within hours of being posted, the video was retweeted by nearly 37,000 people, tagging UAE law enforcement agencies, Indian missions and the governments.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Man Arrested in Sharjah for Domestic Abuse After Video of Wife With Bleeding Eye Goes Viral
Image for representation.

Sharjah: A 47-year-old Indian man has been arrested in Sharjah after his wife, with a heavily swollen and bleeding eye, posted a video online alleging domestic abuse, according to media reports on Thursday.

Jasmine Sultan, 33, on Tuesday tweeted, "Required urgent help. My name Jasmine Sultan I live in UAE Sharjah my husband name is Mohammad Khizar UllaI have assaulted badly by husband I want help." In an attached video, Sultan is seen bleeding from her heavily swollen left eye.

Within hours of being posted, the video was retweeted by nearly 37,000 people, tagging UAE law enforcement agencies, Indian missions and the governments, the Khaleej Times reported.

"He (Khizar) assaulted me violently on Sunday night. He punched more on my eyes, twisted my hands backwards, and hit me on my ribs, on my neck and my head. I thought I would die," Sultan told Khaleej Times.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sultan said her husband used to assault her regularly and that he had taken away her and children's passports and all her gold jewellery, worth Dirham 60,000. The couple has two boys aged five years and 17 months.

Sharjah Police confirmed they responded to the news of an Asian woman who was suffering domestic abuse and that they have detained the accused, the daily reported.

Meanwhile, the Consulate-General of India to Dubai took note of the matter and got in touch with Sultan. "We met Jasmine today and are in regular touch with her. We have called her husband to the consulate tomorrow, and understand that local authorities are already questioning him. We will provide all possible help to Jasmine," the Gulf News quoted the consulate-general as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram