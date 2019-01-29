English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography in Australia
The man was charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.
Image for representation.
Melbourne: A 32-year-old Indian man in Australia has been charged with possessing child pornography after he was held at Perth airport with two mobile phones containing videos of child abuse and other "objectionable" material, a media report said Tuesday.
The unidentified man, who arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was held by the Australian Border Force officers.
The man was charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.
He appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear in the same court Tuesday, it said.
"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under Australian law," Australian Border Force (ABF) Regional Commander for Western Australia Rod O'Donnell said.
"The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Austraian dollars 525,000," the officer said.
The man's phones were seized and his visitor's visa has been cancelled, the report said.
"Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," O'Donnell said.
The officer said the ABF was concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The unidentified man, who arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was held by the Australian Border Force officers.
The man was charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.
He appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear in the same court Tuesday, it said.
"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under Australian law," Australian Border Force (ABF) Regional Commander for Western Australia Rod O'Donnell said.
"The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Austraian dollars 525,000," the officer said.
The man's phones were seized and his visitor's visa has been cancelled, the report said.
"Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," O'Donnell said.
The officer said the ABF was concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeffrey Archer Thinks India is a Great Country Because People Teach Their Kids to Read
- Gajraj Rao, Deepak Dobriyal, Kumud Mishra: Bollywood Mainstays That are on Their Way to Wider Fame
- Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
- India vs New Zealand: Mandhana, Raj Guide India to Series-Clinching Win
- Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results