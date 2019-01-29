LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography in Australia

The man was charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography in Australia
Image for representation.
Melbourne: A 32-year-old Indian man in Australia has been charged with possessing child pornography after he was held at Perth airport with two mobile phones containing videos of child abuse and other "objectionable" material, a media report said Tuesday.

The unidentified man, who arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was held by the Australian Border Force officers.

The man was charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.

He appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear in the same court Tuesday, it said.

"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under Australian law," Australian Border Force (ABF) Regional Commander for Western Australia Rod O'Donnell said.

"The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Austraian dollars 525,000," the officer said.

The man's phones were seized and his visitor's visa has been cancelled, the report said.

"Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," O'Donnell said.

The officer said the ABF was concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram