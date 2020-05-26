Indian man in Dubai Suffering with Schizoaffective Disorder Jumps to Death after Recovering from Covid-19

A 26-year-old Indian man, who recently recovered from coronavirus but suffered from a mental disorder, has committed suicide here, according to a media report.







Neelath Muhammed Firdous, who hailed from Kerala, was a watchman at a building in Dubai's Deira area. He committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the building he stayed in, according to a report in the Gulf News.







His uncle Naushad Ali said Firdous was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 10. He recovered and was discharged from a Dubai hospital early in May. The discharge report said Firdous was suspected to have "schizoaffective disorder".







The Dubai police ruled out criminal suspicion in the case. "He was suffering from a mental disorder and there is no criminal suspicions behind his death," a police official said.







With his failing mental health, Firdous was registered with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) to repatriate him to India.

"He was suffering from a mental disorder and had been disturbed for some time. He thought everyone was out to attack him and had stopped eating his food as he thought people were feeding him poison. He was refusing to even take water from us," Ali said.

Firdous did not act out of the ordinary on the fateful day. "Firdous awoke early to perform prayers and everyone was getting on with their daily morning chores when he walked to the balcony and jumped," Ali said.

Firdous is survived by his parents and two siblings, whom he financially supported.