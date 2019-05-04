Indian Man in UAE Wins Rs 27.6 Crore in Abu Dhabi Raffle

An Indian man in the UAE has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping dirham 15 million (around Rs 27.6 crore) in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India.Shojith KS, who lives in Sharjah, on Friday won at the Abu Dhabi Duty Free's Big Ticket series draw which was livestreamed on Youtube.Shojith bought his winning ticket online on April 1, but is unaware that he is now a multi-millionaire as he repeatedly rejected the calls of the officers who tried to get in touch with him."If (our calls) don't get through we will keep on trying. And if we still can't get in touch with Shojith, we are going to his house - we know where he lives in Sharjah," Richard, who conducts the Big Ticket Raffle at the Abu Dhabi International Airport every month, told the Khaleej Times.Another Indian expatriate Mangesh Mainde won a BMW 220i in the draw, it said, adding that eight other Indian nationals and one Pakistani won nine consolation prizes.Last year, Indian driver from Kerala John Varughese won dirham 12 million in the raffle draw.In January, another Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.Eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October 2017.