English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Man Who Arrived in US Six Months Ago Shot Dead at Grocery Store in Los Angeles

The photo of the suspect as released by the police. (Whittier Police Dept/Twitter)

The photo of the suspect as released by the police. (Whittier Police Dept/Twitter)

Maninder Singh Sahi, 31, hailed from Karnal in Haryana and had sought political asylum in the US.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Share this:

California: An Indian man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at a grocery store in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, the local police said.

Mahinder Singh Sahi, who turned 31 last month, was married and father of two, arrived in the US less than six months ago and sought political asylum. He was originally from Karnal in Haryana.

Sahi used to work at a 7-Eleven grocery store in the Whittier City in Los Angeles County of California. According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred at 5:43 AM on Saturday.

The police said that the suspect probably entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

"For unknown reasons the suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk," the police said releasing a picture of the suspect.

"The suspect fled the location and is outstanding at this time. There were two customers inside the store, both were uninjured. The suspect is described as a male black adult. The suspect had his face partially covered and was wearing a dark hoody with a grey hoody underneath," police added.

Sahi’s brother here has set up a GoFund Page to raise money so that the body of deceased Maninder could be taken back to India.

"He left behind, his parents, his wife and 2 small children, ages 5 and 9. I am seeking assistance to help send his body back to India so his wife and kids can view him one last time," his brother wrote in GoFundMe page on Sunday.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story