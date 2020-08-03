WORLD

1-MIN READ

Indian National Among 10 Killed in Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rainfall in Nepal

Image for representation

Eight labourers died in a landslide in Melamchi area near China border on Sunday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupal chowk district, police said on Monday.

Eight labourers died in a landslide in Melamchi area near China border on Sunday. Seven of the deceased were residents of Birgunj metropolis, while one was an Indian national, police said.

According to police, they were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter when the landslide hit. Rescuers dug through the mud and took out all the eight bodies. In another similar incident on Sunday, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area, police said.

