WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Oil Corp's VLCC Catches Fire off Colombo, Say Sources

File photo of Indian Oil (Image : Reuters).

File photo of Indian Oil (Image : Reuters).

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv’s ship tracking data shows.

A very large crude carrier New Diamond, chartered by India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp, caught fire in the morning off Colombo, sources with knowledge about the matter told Reuters.

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv’s ship tracking data shows.

No immediate comment was available from IOC.

Next Story
Loading