Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy Announces Bid for Labour Party Leadership
Labour suffered its worst defeat at the polls in over 70 years in the December 12 election, as many northern heartlands turned blue (Conservative) for the first time.
File photo of Lisa Nandy. (Image credit: Twitter@lisanandy)
London: Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin British MP, has launched her bid for the Labour leadership race, vowing to "bring the party home" to its traditional heartlands after it suffered it worst defeat in over 70 years in the December 2019 election, it was reported.
The Wigan MP is the fourth contender to officially declare her bid in the race, alongside Birmingham MP Jess Phillips, Shadow First Secretary of State Emily Thornberry and Shadow Minister for Sustainable Economics Clive Lewis, reports metro.co.uk.
She announced her bid on Friday in her local constituency paper - a move symbolic of her promise to change the perception of Labour as London-centric.
Nandy wrote that a future Labour government should give "power and resources" to "every town, city, region and nation in the UK".
"We must leave behind the paternalism of the past and give people the ability to deliver change for themselves.
"I am determined to defeat (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson in order to lead the compassionate, radical, dynamic government that I firmly believe you want and deserve," she added.
Labour suffered its worst defeat at the polls in over 70 years in the December 12 election, as many northern heartlands turned blue (Conservative) for the first time.
Nandy's announcement came hours after Philips announced her bid to replace incumbent leader Jeremy Corbyn, in which the Birmingham MP called for a "different kind of leader", metro.co.uk reported.
Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer and Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey were also believed to be considering a leadership bid.
A timetable for the leadership election - and any rule changes - is set to be decided by the party's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on January 6.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Rings in the New Year by Syncing Iron Man's 'The Snap' to the Start of 2020
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now