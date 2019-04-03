English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-origin Conwoman Who Posed as Doctor Faces Jail in UK
She targeted elderly people and persuaded them to hire her as a medical professional, also offering services as a masseuse and household help.
Image for representation.
Loading...
London: A 58-year-old Indian-origin woman who posed as a doctor to dupe elderly people into engaging her services for a fee has been convicted of seven counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of supplying a prescription-only medicinal product by a UK court.
Kamlesh Bassi used different aliases to pretend to be a qualified medical doctor, a nurse, an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist, an osteopath and a chiropractor, Warwick Crown Court was told at a hearing last week.
She targeted elderly people and persuaded them to hire her as a medical professional, also offering services as a masseuse and household help.
"Bassi deliberately targeted vulnerable individuals. By lying about her credentials she abused their trust, gained access into their homes and potentially put their lives at risk by supplying Naproxen without knowing their medical history," said Hannah Sidaway, a Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in West Midlands.
The drug Naproxen, a pain relief medication supplied to three of the victims, were Bassi's own prescription tablets and the court was told about the dangerous consequences it could have had on the victims.
"Bassi acted selfishly for her own financial gain. She was a danger to the public and especially the most vulnerable individuals in our society. Her conviction serves as a reminder that those who fraudulently offer medical services will be robustly prosecuted by the CPS," Sidaway said.
Bassi, from the city of Coventry, targeted people across the West Midlands region of England. She has been remanded in custody after being found guilty last Friday and will be sentenced at a hearing on May 5.
Kamlesh Bassi used different aliases to pretend to be a qualified medical doctor, a nurse, an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist, an osteopath and a chiropractor, Warwick Crown Court was told at a hearing last week.
She targeted elderly people and persuaded them to hire her as a medical professional, also offering services as a masseuse and household help.
"Bassi deliberately targeted vulnerable individuals. By lying about her credentials she abused their trust, gained access into their homes and potentially put their lives at risk by supplying Naproxen without knowing their medical history," said Hannah Sidaway, a Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in West Midlands.
The drug Naproxen, a pain relief medication supplied to three of the victims, were Bassi's own prescription tablets and the court was told about the dangerous consequences it could have had on the victims.
"Bassi acted selfishly for her own financial gain. She was a danger to the public and especially the most vulnerable individuals in our society. Her conviction serves as a reminder that those who fraudulently offer medical services will be robustly prosecuted by the CPS," Sidaway said.
Bassi, from the city of Coventry, targeted people across the West Midlands region of England. She has been remanded in custody after being found guilty last Friday and will be sentenced at a hearing on May 5.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buying it
- Kartik Aaryan Dances With Imtiaz Ali to Love Aaj Kal Song at Wrap-up Party, Misses Sara Ali Khan
- ‘He is Proof God Exists’: Messi Fans Respond to Pope Francis After Ridiculous Freekick Goal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results