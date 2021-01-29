Indian-origin Lawmaker Ami Bera Re-elected as Chairman of Congressional Subcommittee on Asia Pacific

Jha : Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has been re-elected as chairman of a key congressional subcommittee which plays a major role in the policies relating to Asia, Pacific, Central Asia and the non-proliferation. Bera, 55, who is the longest serving Indian-American in the House of Representatives, has been elected again to serve as chairman of the influential House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation for the 117th Congress.

I am honoured to be elected to serve again as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation. Asia continues to be the most consequential region for American foreign policy, as our economy and national security are intrinsically linked to this region, Bera said in a statement. There are many pressing challenges that Congress must work to address, from an authoritarian China and a provocative North Korea, to the receding of democracy and human rights across the region, he said, listing out the priorities as the head of this key congressional subcommittee.

I look forward to working with my colleagues on the subcommittee and the Biden administration to tackle these problems, restore American global leadership, and rebuild our alliances in Asia and the Pacific, Bera said. Other Democratic members who will serve on the subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and non-proliferation for the 117th Congress include Brad Sherman, Dina Titus, Andy Levin, Chrissy Houlahan, Andy Kim, Gerry Connolly, Ted Lieu, Abigail Spanberger and Kathy Manning.

Bera will also serve on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights for the 117th Congress. He also serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.