CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine WarVivek RamaswamyRussian EconomyPak Afghan RouteJoe Biden G7 Meet
Home » News » World » Indian-origin Legislator Introduces Resolution in US State of Ohio to Declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'
1-MIN READ

Indian-origin Legislator Introduces Resolution in US State of Ohio to Declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'

PTI

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 11:33 IST

Washington

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history. (File Photo: @NirajAntani)

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history. (File Photo: @NirajAntani)

If passed, Ohio would only become the third state in America to put this recognition into law.

An Indian-American legislator has introduced a resolution in the Ohio Senate to declare October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ to recognise the community’s contributions to the US state.

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio’s history.

“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Antani, a Republic Party leader, said.

If passed, Ohio would only become the third state in America to put this recognition into law.

“I am proud to lead this effort in Ohio as part of the national movement to gain this recognition in October. I look forward to working to pass SB 70,” said Atani, 31, the youngest Hindu and Indian-American elected official in the country.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. hindu
  2. Ohio
first published:February 23, 2023, 11:33 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 11:33 IST
Read More