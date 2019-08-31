Indian-origin Man Charged for Stabbing Jazz Musician to Death in UK

London: Scotland Yard have charged an Indian-origin man with the murder of a 69-year-old musician found bleeding on the doorstop of a home after being stabbed in south-west London.

Gurjeet Singh Lall was charged on Friday with the murder of Allan Isichei, who succumbed to his injuries after Raj Grover, a local resident, called the emergency services on finding him bleeding outside his home last week.

"Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, confirming that Lall had been charged with the fatal stabbing.

The 35-year-old accused appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey court next Tuesday. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information related to the attack on August 24 evening.

Grover, who runs a property business in the area, had spoken of his shock at finding Isichei bleeding at his doorstep after the attack in Southall a suburb populated by numerous Indian migrants from Punjab. Grover gave first aid while his wife called an ambulance, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

"He rang the bell and I went out. He was full of blood, and then I was running to pick up a towel," said Grover, who was getting ready to head out for his own birthday party at the time.

Isichei was a former rugby player for Wasps Rugby Club and a keen jazz musician, who died after leaving the Plough Inn pub in Southall, where he regularly performed music.

Wasps Rugby Club said it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of their former teammate and coach.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Allan's wife Sandra, children Emma, Daniel and David, along with all his other family and friends during this difficult time," the club said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.