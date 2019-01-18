English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-origin Man Charged for Woman’s Murder in Singapore
Police said that the two knew each other and were understood to be in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, Today, an online portal, reported.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Singapore, Jan 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old Indian-origin man was on Friday charged with the murder of a woman, who was found dead in a rented apartment here, according to a media report.
Singaporean M Krishnan allegedly killed 40-year-old Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman in the apartment in northern housing estate of Woodlands late Wednesday night,
revealed a court document.
Police said that the two knew each other and were understood to be in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, Today, an online portal, reported.
When the police arrived at the murder scene shortly after receiving a call at 1.34 am on Thursday, Mallika was lying motionless inside a room. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, the report said.
Though Krishnan fled the scene by then, the police managed to apprehend him hours later as his identity was quickly established, the police said.
Krishnan, who faces death penalty if convicted of murder, was not represented by a lawyer on Friday.
Bail was granted and he was remanded at the Central Police Division.
The next hearing for Krishnan's case has been set on January 25.
Singaporean M Krishnan allegedly killed 40-year-old Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman in the apartment in northern housing estate of Woodlands late Wednesday night,
revealed a court document.
Police said that the two knew each other and were understood to be in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, Today, an online portal, reported.
When the police arrived at the murder scene shortly after receiving a call at 1.34 am on Thursday, Mallika was lying motionless inside a room. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, the report said.
Though Krishnan fled the scene by then, the police managed to apprehend him hours later as his identity was quickly established, the police said.
Krishnan, who faces death penalty if convicted of murder, was not represented by a lawyer on Friday.
Bail was granted and he was remanded at the Central Police Division.
The next hearing for Krishnan's case has been set on January 25.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results