WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian-origin Man Charged With Assisting Offender in Murder Case in UK

Representative image.

Representative image.

The human remains of the unidentified woman had been discovered by the police in two suitcases close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
Share this:

An Indian-origin man in the UK has been charged with assisting an offender and remanded in custody in connection with a murder inquiry in south-west England.


Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, from Wolverhampton in central England, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court along with a 27-year-old woman, who is charged with the murder of a woman whose remains were found in the Forest of Dean area of Gloucestershire earlier this week.


A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of human remains in the Forest of Dean on the evening of Tuesday 12 May, the local Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.


Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, and of Salisbury Road, Birmingham has been charged with the murder of a woman on or before May 12, 2020. Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, and of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton has been charged with assisting an offender on or before May 12, 2020, the statement added.


The pair have been refused bail and the police said that the results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim are still awaited.


The human remains of the unidentified woman had been discovered by the police in two suitcases close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night.


Police were alerted after a member of the public reported suspicions about a vehicle due to its erratic driving. The vehicle was located a short while later and two people were spoken to by officers, leading to the discovery of two suitcases containing the remains.


A post-mortem was found to be inconclusive and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of death, the police said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading