Indian-origin Mother, Daughter Go Missing after Boarding Train in UK

London: An Indian-origin mother and her daughter are missing from the city of Leicester and the UK Police has issued an appeal to trace them.

“Officers are concerned for the welfare of a Leicester woman who has been reported missing with her young daughter,” a Leicestershire Police appeal said.

"Komal is Asian, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length black hair which was tied into a bun," the appeal further said.

It is believed that Komal boarded a train to Birmingham with her seven year-old daughter, Amaya Goraniya.

According to the police, she was last seen wearing a black waist length raincoat, light blue jeans which had rips in the knees and white trainers.

“She was carrying a light yellow beach bag which had pink and blue flowers and a paisley design on it, and a light grey or blue handbag,” the appeal mentioned.

Talking about the woman’s seven-year-old daughter, the police in the appeal said, “Amaya is 3ft 3ins tall, slim, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was wearing a pink jacket and white trainers.”