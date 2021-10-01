Indian-Origin Petrol Station Boss Brutally Thrashed by Thug Amid Prevailing Fuel Crisis in UK

An Indian origin petrol station boss was rushed to the hospital after being brutally assaulted by a motorbike thug in Belsize Park, North London

The 38-year-old mother of two was beaten up with a petrol nozzle, shoved to the floor repeatedly in a horrifying attack that left her fearing for her life.

A CCTV footage secured from the pump showed the accused hit the victim on the face with her head bouncing off the floor.

Notably, the attack came less than two hours after Nerali was seen trying to break up a fight on the forecourt when a moped driver launched a flying kick at another. Nerali, said the accused became violent after she stopped the petrol supply at her station.

Nerali who works at the petrol station explained that the station was a designated site for priority fuel deliveries for emergency service vehicles, known as a Designated Filling Station.

She had asked her staff to close the station after running out of petrol and had put bags over petrol nozzles when two riders drove up to her pump at about 1.30 pm and an argument ensued regarding petrol.

Nerali told the Sun that the rider kept swearing at her while insisting that she refill his bike. “He continued to swear at me. He’s grabbed then the nozzle and I explained to him that there’s no point being rough with that nozzle because there’s nothing in the tanks," she told the Sun.

The assault began but was stopped by passersby who stepped in. “Members of the public and staff came and there’s a bit of a scuffle, his bike had fallen, he then called the police saying someone had pushed his bike over. They just kind of held him back because he kept lunging forwards towards me when I got up.” the victim noted.

The man was arrested a little before 2 am while being restrained by members of the public. Nerali was taken to the hospital where she said she had to go through stitches. “I probably had a concussion, I did vomit afterwards and I’ve had a severe headache since yesterday."

She was back at work on Monday to help her elderly parents Kirit, 72, and Painuka, 70, run the family business.

Notably, this assault comes as Britain’s petrol pump chaos entered the fifth day, with restless drivers queuing overnight to refill and Boris Johnson putting the army on standby to drive tankers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.