Indian-Origin Physician Indicted for Sex Trafficking in Ohio

Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

Manish Raj Gupta, 49, a plastic surgeon, from August to September of 2016 used force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to compel a woman, to engage in commercial sex .

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Ohio:An Indian-origin physician has been indicted in the US's Ohio state for sex trafficking and illegally distributing a controlled substance.

A federal grand jury in Toledo returned the two-count indictment, according to which Manish Raj Gupta, 49, a plastic surgeon, from August to September of 2016 used force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to compel a woman, to engage in commercial sex by drugging her without her consent or knowledge.

He also allegedly committed sexual acts on her while she was unconscious which he recorded. The court records also stated Gupta often travelled to Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Detroit for medical conferences and hire escorts in centrally located hotels.

