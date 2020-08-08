Indian-origin Sikh Man Dies While Trying to Save 3 Children From Drowning in California River

A 29-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man lost his life after he jumped into Kings river, California to rescue three children who were swept away in the water.

Accoding to a CNN report, two eight-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were playing in the Kings River on Wednesday when they were pulled under a bridge by the current.

Manjeet Singh, who was standing on the bank, decided to jump in when he saw the kids struggling in water.

"He didn't know them, but just saw them needing help so he jumped in," Reedley Police Department commander Mark Ediger was quoted as saying by CNN.

While two children were pulled out safely, one of the eight-year-old girls has pulled out after remaining underwater for about 15 minutes. She was rushed to the hospital were her condition is said to be critical. The other two children are safe and unharmed.

Unfortunately, Singh drowned while trying to save the children. His body was found underwater after about 40 minutes of search.