Indian-Origin Singaporean Raja Kumar To Lead FATF

Raja Kumar, President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) started his work as the chief of the world’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing agency on Friday.

Indian-origin Raja Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives, as per the agency.

“Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today. He will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives,” FATF tweeted on Friday.

FATF is a global watchdog tasked with combatting money laundering and terrorist financing.

Raja Kumar has rich leadership and operational experience, having held a wide range of senior leadership roles in the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singapore and the Singapore Police Force for over 35 years.

He currently serves as the Senior Advisor (International) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, advising on international policy development, partnerships and engagement.

Prior to this, he was Deputy Secretary (International) at the Ministry from January 2015 to July 2021 and was concurrently the Chief Executive of the Home Team Academy between 2014 to 2018.

As Deputy Secretary (International), Raja Kumar forged stronger collaborative relationships with key counterparts in the safety and security arena, including with strategic partners such as INTERPOL and the UN.

