Indian-Origin Student Bullied In Texas School; Authorities Hand Harsher Punishment To Victim

A student of Indian-origin was bullied by a white student in Texas’ Coppell Middle School North earlier this week. The video of the incident went viral but people were enraged regarding how Coppell Independent School District handled the situation.

Hello @Coppellisd,

You really witnessed this video and punished the victim? Is this how you believe brown kids should be treated? Let's change your mind:

Can my followers do me a favor and please tag media outlets the Coppell, Texas area. Thank you 🤎 pic.twitter.com/a0nAJDoAWu — Danesh (@thatdaneshguy) May 17, 2022

The victim Shaan Pritmani was punished for three days but the aggressor whose name has not been revealed was punished for only one day.

I will not be identifying the aggressor as he is a minor as well. My concern is with @Coppellisd's response. pic.twitter.com/BnGiA7N4Ch — Danesh (@thatdaneshguy) May 17, 2022

However, some suggested that the school was protecting the aggressor as his father, Sam Wellington, is a member of Coppell Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees. It was also alleged that the father of the aggressor is working with the cops to ensure that the incident is covered up.

It's a video circulating in WA. Apparently happened at Coppell school. IMO, victim would have died by asphyxia or permanently paralyzed neck down spending rest of life in wheelchair or could have other longterm consequences. @Coppelisd, @CoppellPolice,@AmerAcadPeds pic.twitter.com/LfXkWjEERm — Sunil Thummala MD (@TX_neurologist) May 15, 2022

In the video, Shaan is seen sitting at the lunch table while the other student asks him to vacate the seat. “No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here,” Shaan could be heard saying.

Moments later the other student is seen trying to strangle Shaan as the latter winces in pain. Soon the student bullying Shaan drags him off his seat and throws him on the floor while other students are heard reacting to the incident.

“It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep. His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son. They told us this is an altercation, vs, what you saw in the video,” Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja told news agency WFAA.

She also said that the school brushed it under the carpet by calling it an altercation.

Meanwhile the superintendent of Coppell ISD Dr Brad Hunt said that they are investigating the matter. The statement also failed to acknowledge the bullying incident and said that it was an altercation.

“Coppell ISD is aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coppell Middle School North involving a physical altercation between two students. Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values,’ the statement by Dr Hunt said.

Videos of the incident were shared by several Twitter users. One Twitter user who goes by the name Danesh said that the school board should clarify if this is how it is going to treat brown students.

An online petition has been filed seeking action by Sonika Kukreja and has garnered over 150,000 signatures.

