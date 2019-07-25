Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Indian-origin Woman in South Africa Intervenes in Fight Between Divorced Parents, Kills Father

The incident took place on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian-origin Woman in South Africa Intervenes in Fight Between Divorced Parents, Kills Father
Image for representation.
Loading...

Johannesburg: A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman in South Africa stabbed her father to death while trying to intervene in the fight between her estranged parents. The incident happened on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises where they were living.

Nekita Sukdeo had graduated with a law degree just two months ago.

A close family member told the media that there had been a history of quarrelling between the divorced couple -- Jewan and Nadira.

"During the dispute, Nekita got involved in the fight between her parents. From what we hear, she reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed him," the family member, who requested anonymity, told the weekly Post.

Jewan was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival from his stab wounds.

Nandakumar Das, the President of the ISKCON branch, declined to comment while the investigation proceeded. He said the incident was the result of "a domestic dispute".

The couple had divorced five years ago and Nadira, a Hare Krishna devotee, moved into the ISKCON facility.

The relative said that four months ago, in an attempt to reconcile, Jewan moved in with Nadira and their children.

"It takes a lot of hate, anger and frustration for someone to grab a knife and stab someone, especially your father," said the relative.

Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident. She was released to attend her father's funeral and will appear in court again next month.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram