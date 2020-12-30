Indian Panel to Meet at 2pm Today to Discuss Emergency Approval of Oxford Covid Vaccine After UK Gives Nod

After Britain announced that it has approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the Indian government has taken note of the development, and an expert committee will meet on Wednesday at 2pm, News18 reports.

The application of the Serum Institute of India (which has a tie-up with the vaccine), seeking emergency use authorisation will be considered by the Subject Expert Committee, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Drugs Controller General of India will inform the SEC about the UK approval of the vaccine, and it is reported that the committee may recommend the same to the EUA proposal in the upcoming meeting.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use," the British health ministry said.

The vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, was being evaluated by the MHRA after the final cut of data was submitted by the government last Monday. It comes as a senior UK scientist pinpointed the Oxford vaccine as a real gamechanger, which could see the country achieve herd immunity as a result of vaccination against the deadly virus by the summer months of 2021.

"The people that have been vaccinated will be protected within a matter of weeks and that's very important, Professor Calum Semple, a respiratory disease expert and member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told the BBC.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the jab, with 40 million expected to be available by the end of March. AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot has stressed that researchers have found the "winning formula" using two doses of the vaccine, ahead of the final results being published. He has raised hopes that the jabs are more effective than first thought and should be effective against a new variant of the coronavirus that is now causing havoc in most parts of the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "truly fantastic news" and triumph for British science that the vaccine was approved. "We will now move to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible," he said in a tweet.

“Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit. We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants," said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer.

Matt Hancock, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said this was a moment to celebrate British innovation. "Not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for Covid-19 , this vaccine will be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost, helping protect countless people from this awful disease," he said.

Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope: the @UniofOxford / @AstraZeneca #coronavirus vaccine has today been authorised for use by @mhragovukThe #coronavirus vaccine is our way out of the pandemic - now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 30, 2020

"It is a tribute to the incredible UK scientists at Oxford University and AstraZeneca whose breakthrough will help to save lives around the world. I want to thank every single person who has been part of this British success story. While it is a time to be hopeful, it is so vital everyone continues to play their part to drive down infections," he added.

The development is a positive one as the world grapples with alarm over a new 'more infectious' strain, which is said to have originated in the UK. Cases of this strain have also been found in India in those who returned from the country.

It was earlier reported that while preparations are underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator was looking at the UK, which sources said may give its nod to the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine soon, before deciding on giving emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute that is manufacturing the shots here.

Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on COVID-19 at the CDSCO will hold its meeting and thoroughly review the safety and immunogenicity data from the clinical evaluations conducted abroad and in India before granting any emergency authorisation for the vaccine here, official sources had said.

(With inputs from agencies)