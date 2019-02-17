LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Salesman Accused of Sexually Harassing Teenager in Dubai Mall

According to police reports, the incident took place on November 13, 2018, after the accused spotted the girl at the shop where he worked while her mother was talking to his colleague.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Indian Salesman Accused of Sexually Harassing Teenager in Dubai Mall
Image for representation.
Dubai: An Indian salesman has been accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl at a mall in Dubai.

According to police reports, the incident took place on November 13, 2018, after the accused, 31, spotted the girl at the shop where he worked while her mother was talking to his colleague, The Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

The victim said the accused grabbed a dress and pulled her to a corner in the shop and rushed to help her button it. He then groped and touched her inappropriately in the process.

"The accused admitted during interrogation that he had helped her (the victim) try on an Arabian traditional dress. While buttoning it, he said he must have touched her unintentionally," a police officer said.

He admitted that he was not authorised to help dress customers but said that since his Filipina colleague was busy with the girl's mother, he had decided to help.

A ruling will be pronounced on February 28.​

