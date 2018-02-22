English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Sikh's Turban Ripped Outside UK Parliament in 'Racist' Attack
Ravneet Singh, 37, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place.
Image only for representational purpose.
London: An Indian Sikh man's turban was ripped by a white man in an apparent racist attack outside the UK parliament, according to a media report.
Ravneet Singh, 37, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place on Thursday.
Singh said he was waiting in the queue when the man, who was shouted "Muslim go back", approached him and attempted to remove his turban, a religious headgear worn by Sikh men.
"I was in the queue outside Portcullis House and this guy ran up to us. Just before we got to the entrance he came up to me and attacked me. He was pulling at my turban strongly. It half moved and I grabbed it. Before he could do anything else I shouted at him and he ran," he was quoted as saying by The Independent.
Singh said that the man made a "racist comment" in another language that he did not recognise. "He was a white man, but he didn't sound English. He said something like 'Muslim go back'," he added.
Labour MP Dhesi, who was to host Singh, expressed "disgust" at the incident and sought action against the culprit.
"Disgusted to discover today that someone filled with hatred tried to pull off the turban of one of my guests standing in line outside @UKParliament. I hope the @metpoliceuk /authorities will take urgent action," Dhesi tweeted.
According to the report, the police have confirmed being alerted at 5:20 pm about the assault outside Portcullis House, the building adjacent to the Houses of Parliament, which is home to offices for MPs and their staff.
No arrest has been made so far, with the police probing the case.
Also Watch
Ravneet Singh, 37, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place on Thursday.
Singh said he was waiting in the queue when the man, who was shouted "Muslim go back", approached him and attempted to remove his turban, a religious headgear worn by Sikh men.
"I was in the queue outside Portcullis House and this guy ran up to us. Just before we got to the entrance he came up to me and attacked me. He was pulling at my turban strongly. It half moved and I grabbed it. Before he could do anything else I shouted at him and he ran," he was quoted as saying by The Independent.
Singh said that the man made a "racist comment" in another language that he did not recognise. "He was a white man, but he didn't sound English. He said something like 'Muslim go back'," he added.
Labour MP Dhesi, who was to host Singh, expressed "disgust" at the incident and sought action against the culprit.
"Disgusted to discover today that someone filled with hatred tried to pull off the turban of one of my guests standing in line outside @UKParliament. I hope the @metpoliceuk /authorities will take urgent action," Dhesi tweeted.
According to the report, the police have confirmed being alerted at 5:20 pm about the assault outside Portcullis House, the building adjacent to the Houses of Parliament, which is home to offices for MPs and their staff.
No arrest has been made so far, with the police probing the case.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock