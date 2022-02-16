Indian Student In Ukraine Says Situation Normal But Urges Quick Evacuation In Case Of Emergency

Indian students studying in Ukraine have urged the government to evacuate students studying in the country in case there is an escalation in the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

A medical student Urvasha Lalwani, who originally hails from Gujarat, asked the government to airlift all Indian citizens in Ukraine in case a war breaks out. Urvasha is a medical student enrolled at the Zaporizhzhya State Medical University (ZSMU) in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. Zaporizhzhya is at least more than 550 kms away from Kiev and is situated close to cities Dnipro, Donetsk and easternmost cities of Ukraine, of which Donetsk and Luhansk are now ruled by separatist rebel leaders backed by Russia.

Lalwani in a video message shared in social media said that despite tensions the situation in Zaporizhzhya remains calm. “People are living normally. There is a lot of panic and chaos between students as well as parents regarding Indian students being asked to return home. Everything is currently normal but on behalf of all Indian students to the Indian and Gujarat government that in case of an emergency please evacuate us,” Lalwani said.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv earlier on Tuesday urged Indian students to temporarily leave Kyiv. The ZSMU, like other Ukrainian medical colleges, hosts a huge number of Indian students who are studying medicine and Indian students are also enrolled in other courses in Ukrainian universities. The message shared by the Indian embassy in Kyiv led to concerns among students as well as parents. The embassy in Kyiv also urged citizens whose stay in Ukraine is non-essential to leave the nation. Along with India, dozens of other countries also have asked citizens to leave Ukraine due to the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and with the Russian army surrounding Ukraine across the border on all sides by preparing their troops in battle-ready positions.

However, signs of a detente were seen on Tuesday when Russia moved some of its military units away from the borders. Though the impact of this movement remains unclear currently this was, however, first signs of drawdown exhibited by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Putin reiterated that Russia’s demands be heard and it does not seek a war.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.