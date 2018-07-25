English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Student Killed in Australia After Meeting Teenage Girl Through Dating Site
Maulin Rathod, an accounting student, died on Tuesday night at a local hospital, after he was found critically injured at the girl's house on Monday night.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Melbourne: A 25-year-old Indian student in Australia has been killed after meeting a teenage girl he had met through a dating site.
Maulin Rathod, an accounting student, died on Tuesday night at a local hospital, after he was found critically injured at the girl's house on Monday night.
Rathod had visited a 19-year-old girl's house in Sunbury suburb in west Melbourne about 9 pm (local time) on Monday.
According to media reports, emergency services were called to the scene and Rathod was found with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager, who lived alone, has been arrested and charged with intentionally causing serious injury.
The reports said her charges will be reviewed following his death and upgraded to manslaughter or murder.
The girl faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday night and was remanded in custody to appear again.
According to Rathod's friend Lovepreet Singh, he was the only child and had moved to Australian four years ago for studying.
"His parents are in shock," he said.
"He was a very nice person, had a jolly nature and was a cricket lover. I loved to hang around him. He had a very humble personality and tried really hard with his studies," he said.
Also Watch
Maulin Rathod, an accounting student, died on Tuesday night at a local hospital, after he was found critically injured at the girl's house on Monday night.
Rathod had visited a 19-year-old girl's house in Sunbury suburb in west Melbourne about 9 pm (local time) on Monday.
According to media reports, emergency services were called to the scene and Rathod was found with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager, who lived alone, has been arrested and charged with intentionally causing serious injury.
The reports said her charges will be reviewed following his death and upgraded to manslaughter or murder.
The girl faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday night and was remanded in custody to appear again.
According to Rathod's friend Lovepreet Singh, he was the only child and had moved to Australian four years ago for studying.
"His parents are in shock," he said.
"He was a very nice person, had a jolly nature and was a cricket lover. I loved to hang around him. He had a very humble personality and tried really hard with his studies," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
- Mesut Ozil Looks Forward to Friendlies, Avoids Retirement Talk
- Major Bluetooth Security Flaw Has Been Discovered by Intel And Fixes Are Already Out For Android And iOS
- Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...