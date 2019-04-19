Take the pledge to vote

Indian Student Uses 'USB Killer' Device to Destroy Computers in US College, Faces 10 Years in Jail

Vishwanath Akuthota, 27, who lives in the US on a student visa, has been in custody since being arrested in North Carolina in February.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
Indian Student Uses 'USB Killer' Device to Destroy Computers in US College, Faces 10 Years in Jail
(Photo for representation. Image: Reuters)
New York: An Indian student has pleaded guilty to intentionally causing damage of over $58,000 to more than 50 protected computers of a college in New York state capital Albany by using a "USB Killer" device.

Vishwanath Akuthota, 27, residing in the US on a student visa, has been in custody since he was arrested in North Carolina in February this year.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years.

US Attorney Grant Jaquith said that he pleaded guilty this week to causing damage to computers owned by The College of St Rose.

Akuthota, who will be sentenced in August, admitted that on February 14, he inserted a "USB Killer" device into 66 computers, as well as numerous computer monitors and computer-enhanced podiums, owned by the college in Albany.

The "USB Killer" device, when inserted into a computer's USB port, sends a command causing the computer's on-board capacitors to rapidly charge and then discharge repeatedly, thereby overloading and physically destroying the computer's USB port and electrical system.

Akuthota admitted that he intentionally destroyed the computers, and recorded himself doing so using his iPhone, including making statements such as "I'm going to kill this guy" before inserting the "USB Killer" into a computer's USB port.

He also admitted that his actions caused over $58,470 in damage, and has agreed to pay restitution in that amount to the college.
